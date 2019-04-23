Deepika-Vikrant kissing scene leaked

A video of Deepika Padukone and Vikrant Massey kissing scene from the sets of the Meghna Gulzar directorial film ‘ Chhapaak’ has gone viral on social media. The new video is a part of a series of several leaks from the Delhi shoot schedule of the film. A fan page shared this leaked video on their Instagram handle.

Directed by Meghna Gulzar, the film is based on the life of acid attack survivor Laxmi Agrawal, played by Deepika. “Chhapaak”, backed by Fox Star Studios, is scheduled to release on January 10, 2020

The 20-second-long footage features Deepika and Vikrant — paired opposite each other for the first time — kissing while seated on the roof of a building. As they kiss, the crowd is heard cheering for the duo.