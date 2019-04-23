GALLERY; Pictures of “Wink Girl” with “Oru Adar Love” fame Roshan Rafool on his birthday is getting viral.

The winking sensation Priya Prakash Varrier now has a massive fan following on social media—all and thanks to her ‘wink’ in a song from her maiden Malayalam movie. The ‘wink’ girl became famous overnight and ever since there has been no looking back for the young actress.

Her co-star Roshan Abdul Rahoof was another sensation after the film. Now the pictures of both being shared by her is getting viral on Internet.

She wrote: “I’m not really good with words.But today I’d like to thank you for everything that you’ve done for me.You are the only one who always stood by me no matter what.You risked yourself for that each and every time. I don’t think I can ever make it up to you.But I want you to know how much you mean to me.Ummm you already know that your worth is beyond these words.So, I wish you all the luck in life.Keep shining for me and stay blessed.I promise to do my bit to keep that smile wide on your face always.And finally I promise to promise you all the promises.”

Happy birthday osha! A post shared by priya prakash varrier (@priya.p.varrier) on Apr 22, 2019