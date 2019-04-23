GALLERY;Surprise for the photo-snatchers; Jhanvi came with this new desi Gym outfit.

Latest NewsNEWSEntertainment

Apr 23, 2019, 09:34 pm IST
Jhavi who used to hit the gym with her sexy toned body flashing how has turned up with new attire. This has made all the photo snatchers dropping their jaw.

Bollywood actress Janhvi Kapoor was spotted outside her gym in a bright yellow suit and dupatta. The actress happily greeted the paps gathered outside. It was refreshing to see her take a break from her usual gym look. After making a successful debut with Dhadak, Janhvi will be next in Gunjan Saxena biopic and Karan Johar’s Takht.


