CinemacelebritiesEntertainment

“Grand Masti’ actor expresses her happiness on Instagram through these bikini photographs

Apr 23, 2019, 09:55 pm IST
2 minutes read

 

Bruna Abdullah never misses a chance to flaunt her perfect bikini body on social media. This time the actress has a special occasion to flaunt her perfectly trimmed body.

Recently, the Brazilian model turned actress Bruna crossed 500K followers on Instagram. Hence, the hot diva celebrates this moment by posting a steamy selfie on the internet. Bruna captioned the snap, “Checking out 500K followers like!!! ? #thankful #grateful ?? to all of you for your support love and kindness! ”

 

View this post on Instagram

 

? Checking out 500K followers like!!! ? . . #thankful #grateful ?? to all of you for your support love and kindness! @dopedvisuals #boudoirlingerie

A post shared by Bruna Abdullah (@brunaabdullah) on

 

View this post on Instagram

 

Raw Natural and Beautiful by @munjalgandhi ????? . . . #raw #photography #brunaabdullah #munjalgandhiphotography @doc_martin_shoes

A post shared by Bruna Abdullah (@brunaabdullah) on

 

View this post on Instagram

 

? Photographer the one and only @adrianivan84 ? Stylist @styledbyambika ? Make up and hair @moragsteyn 3/7

A post shared by Bruna Abdullah (@brunaabdullah) on

Tags

Related Articles

Dulquer Salmaan in Kamal Haasan’s Indian 2?

Nov 8, 2018, 07:35 pm IST
regina-cassandra-to-act-in-her-bollywood-debut-with-this-superstar

Regina Cassandra to act in her Bollywood debut with this superstar

Mar 31, 2018, 05:14 pm IST

Deepika Padukone to rule Mumbai soon

Jul 26, 2017, 02:46 pm IST

I don’t want my autobiography to release as long as I am alive : Aamir Khan

Oct 4, 2017, 03:20 pm IST

Post Your Comments

© Copyright 2019, All Rights Reserved.
Back to top button
Close