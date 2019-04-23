KeralaLatest News

In Pathanamthitta, more women voted than men; Polling crossed 10 lakhs for first time

Apr 23, 2019, 09:31 pm IST
Less than a minute
voting picture goes viral

For the first time in history, the polling in Pathanamthitta constituency crossed 10 lakhs. The constituency has registered around 73.96% polling, THis is much higher than the 2014 general election’s polling. As per latest reports, ut of 71,6884 women, 523,199 women cast their votes. That is around 72.98 % of women has voted. In case of male voters out of 661700 males. 481065 cast their votes. And this comes around 72.70%.

Assembly Constituency,                           Polled votes(Male)                                Polled votes (Female)
1. Punjar                                                       69874                                                              66637
2. Thiruvalla                                                 67752                                                                74029
3. Ranni                                                      64564                                                                    68089
4. Aranmula                                               75742                                                                      86407
5. Konni                                                        65854                                                                   76430
6. Adoor                                                        68572                                                                     81946
7. Kanjirapalli                                                 68707                                                                     69661

Tags

Related Articles

Three persons lynch a truck driver for harassing woman

Apr 19, 2018, 03:23 pm IST

PM Narendra Modi’s popularity rises after Balakot air strikes : Survey

Mar 12, 2019, 06:10 am IST

China successfully launches twin navigation satellites to strengthen GPS

Oct 15, 2018, 06:58 pm IST

Huge Bomb Blast At Wedding Party ; Five Killed

Oct 13, 2018, 01:24 pm IST

Post Your Comments

© Copyright 2019, All Rights Reserved.
Back to top button
Close