For the first time in history, the polling in Pathanamthitta constituency crossed 10 lakhs. The constituency has registered around 73.96% polling, THis is much higher than the 2014 general election’s polling. As per latest reports, ut of 71,6884 women, 523,199 women cast their votes. That is around 72.98 % of women has voted. In case of male voters out of 661700 males. 481065 cast their votes. And this comes around 72.70%.

Assembly Constituency, Polled votes(Male) Polled votes (Female)

1. Punjar 69874 66637

2. Thiruvalla 67752 74029

3. Ranni 64564 68089

4. Aranmula 75742 86407

5. Konni 65854 76430

6. Adoor 68572 81946

7. Kanjirapalli 68707 69661