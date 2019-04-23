Lok Sabha Polls 2019 : 62-year-old woman dies waiting in queue to vote

A woman identified as Viji collapsed while waiting in the queue to cast her vote at Chokli in Kannur. The tragedy happened when she came to cast her vote at Ramavilasam UP School at Chokli in Kannur. She was 62-years-old.
