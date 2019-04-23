Lok Sabha Polls 2019 : BJP workers thrash polling officer for asking voters to press “cycle” symbol

An polling officer was beaten up this morning at a voting booth in Uttar Pradesh’s Moradabad by BJP workers who alleged that he forced some women to vote for the Samajwadi Party, said police.

Mohd Zubair, the polling officer, was removed from the booth number 231 in Moradabad’s Billari after the incident. The BJP workers alleged he was pressurising women to press “cycle”, the voting symbol of Akhilesh Yadav-led Samajwadi party.

In a video shared by news agency ANI, the polling officer is being thrashed as cops intervene and take him out of the voting booth.