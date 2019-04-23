Latest NewsPolitics

Lok Sabha Polls 2019 : BJP workers thrash polling officer for asking voters to press “cycle” symbol

Apr 23, 2019, 02:33 pm IST
Less than a minute

An polling officer was beaten up this morning at a voting booth in Uttar Pradesh’s Moradabad by BJP workers who alleged that he forced some women to vote for the Samajwadi Party, said police.

Mohd Zubair, the polling officer, was removed from the booth number 231 in Moradabad’s Billari after the incident. The BJP workers alleged he was pressurising women to press “cycle”, the voting symbol of Akhilesh Yadav-led Samajwadi party.

In a video shared by news agency ANI, the polling officer is being thrashed as cops intervene and take him out of the voting booth.

Tags

Related Articles

Sridevi's ashes to be immersed

Actress Sridevi’s Ashes to be immersed in this sacred place

Mar 3, 2018, 04:12 pm IST

Will it be a headache for Congress to find out an opposition leader in Gujarat assembly?

Dec 21, 2017, 08:42 am IST

FIFA World Cup 2018: A gay football fan suffer vicious attack and hospitalized with brain injuries

Jun 15, 2018, 01:29 pm IST

Petya Ransomware: Here is what you need to know !

Jun 28, 2017, 11:52 am IST

Post Your Comments

© Copyright 2019, All Rights Reserved.
Back to top button
Close