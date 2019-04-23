Lok Sabha Polls 2019 : Boxer Vijender Singh Joins Congress

The Congress party on Monday announced to field boxer Vijender Singh as its candidate from South Delhi Lok Sabha seat. Singh is expected to be pitted against BJP’s sitting MP Ramesh Bidhuri and the Aam Aadmi Party’s (AAP) Raghav Chadha from South Delhi Lok Sabha seat. The highly accomplished and Olympic winning medalist also tweeted about his entry in the political ring.

“In more than 20 yrs of my career in boxing i have always made my country proud in the ring. Now its time to do something for my countrymen & serve them.” Vijender also thanked the Congress party and Rahul Gandhi for this opportunity.