Lok Sabha Polls 2019 : Glitches in voting machines due to inclement weather,says Chief Electoral Officer

Teeka Ram Meena, the chief electoral officer dismissed the reports of widespread technical issues in the voting machines and said only isolated cases were reported.

The technical glitches of the sensitive voting machines is nothing new. There were rains in many places last night and the issues could have been due to that, he said. The glitches in the voting machines are quite natural and it happened due to the damp in the voting machines. The respective district collectors have been instructed to rectify the issues, he said adding there is no need for any anxiety.

It was mentioned earlier that errors will occur in voting machines. Some errors are likely to happen in very sensitive machines. However, allegations of widespread malfunctions are wrong..