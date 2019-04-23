KeralaLatest News

Lok Sabha Polls 2019 : Glitches in voting machines due to inclement weather,says Chief Electoral Officer

Apr 23, 2019, 11:52 am IST
Less than a minute

Teeka Ram Meena, the chief electoral officer dismissed the reports of widespread technical issues in the voting machines and said only isolated cases were reported.

The technical glitches of the sensitive voting machines is nothing new. There were rains in many places last night and the issues could have been due to that, he said. The glitches in the voting machines are quite natural and it happened due to the damp in the voting machines. The respective district collectors have been instructed to rectify the issues, he said adding there is no need for any anxiety.

It was mentioned earlier that errors will occur in voting machines. Some errors are likely to happen in very sensitive machines. However, allegations of widespread malfunctions are wrong..

Tags

Related Articles

PV Sindhu, Kidambi Srikanth, Sai Praneeth, Saina Nehwal in Australian Open Quarters !

Jun 22, 2017, 07:10 pm IST
Breaking News...!! India's 20th gold medal at CWG 2018

BREAKING NEWS! INDIA’S 13TH MEDAL AT CWG

Apr 9, 2018, 07:46 am IST

Trump paid $130,000 to a pornstar?

May 3, 2018, 04:50 pm IST

Malaysian King Steps Down Amid Rumours of marrying 25 years Old

Jan 7, 2019, 06:53 am IST

Post Your Comments

© Copyright 2019, All Rights Reserved.
Back to top button
Close