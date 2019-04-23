Lok Sabha Polls 2019 : Kerala to head to polling booths Today

People of Kerala will seal the fate of candidates in 20 Lok Sabha candidates on Tuesday. The polling will start at 7 am and end at 6 pm. There are 227 candidates contesting from 20 constituencies in all. Among them, 23 are women candidates. Those who don’t have voter identity card can carry any one of the specified eleven photo identity proofs that include passport, driving licence, Adhaar card and Pan Card.

In 2014, the voting per cent was 74. Three Fronts will try their level best to bring maximum number voters to polling booths. In the State, there are 24,970 polling stations. 240 booths will be under the total management of women.

This time’s speciality is that all booths will be having VVPAT machines. The voter can make sure whether the vote cast by them have gone to the candidate of their choice with the help of slip that will appear in the machine. If there is any change, the candidate can challenge it.

? 2,61,51,534 voters in Kerala. 1,26,84,839 males, 1,34,66,521 females, 174 transgenders

? Highest number of voters in Malappuram – 41,46,191, least number in Wayanad – 5,94,177

? 2,88,191 first-time voters. 1,35,357 specially abled voters

? Web-casting facility in 3621 trouble-torn booths

? Two ballot units each for Attingal, Wayanad, Thiruvannanthapuram

? 831 trouble-torn booths; 359 booths are prone to violence