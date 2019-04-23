Lok Sabha Polls 2019 : Lotus will not bloom in Kerala, says Kodiyeri Balakrishnan

The BJP will not open an account in Kerala this time also and they will be pushed to the third position, said CPM state secretary Kodiyeri Balakrishnan. A strong left wave exists in the state. The Left Front who got 18 seats in 2004 will get 19 this time. Miracles will happen, and the UDF and the BJP will suffer a major setback, he said after exercising his franchise.

Kodiyeri said the verdict of 2004 will be repeated this time also. There is no doubt in that. The weeks’ long campaign of the LDF for the Lok Sabha polls will be favourable for us. Many parties, persons, groups and organisations who were with the UDF and BJP are with us now. The base of the LDF has become stronger. The LDF worked in complete unity, he said.

Kodiyeri said that we understood one thing when travelled from Parasala to Manjeswaram. The wind is favourable for the LDF. Modi, who ruled the country for the past five years, had neglected the people. He tried to take advantage after creating confusion and chaos. All this will give the LDF a big victory. The fact is that sentiments against the state government were not seen anywhere. It is normal to oppose the government during election time. If there are no objections from a section on administrative affairs, then it is a proof of support for the LDF, he said.