Latest NewsPolitics

Lok Sabha Polls 2019 : Sunny Deol joins BJP, likely to contest from Punjab

Apr 23, 2019, 12:31 pm IST
Less than a minute

Bollywood actor Sunny Deol joined the BJP on Tuesday in the presence of Union Ministers Nirmala Sitharam and Piyush Goyal. He is likely to be fielded from Punjab’s Gurdaspur comstituency.

Sunny Deol had met with Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) president Amit Shah at Pune airport on April 19, giving rise to speculations of his entry into politics. The BJP has formed an alliance with the Shiromani Akali Dal in the state, fighting three parliamentary seats from Amritsar, Gurdaspur and Hoshiarpur.

The 62-year-old actor’s father Dharmendra had represented the BJP and contested the 2004 Lok Sabha elections from Rajasthan’s Bikaner and emerged victorious. Sunny Deol’s step-mother and actor Hema Malini represents Mathura for the BJP and has been active in politics.

Tags

Related Articles

Boy kills mother and sister with pizza cutter

Dec 9, 2017, 08:11 pm IST

Priest falls to death while performing rituals at temple : Watch Video

Jan 29, 2019, 02:05 pm IST
White House

Blood on White House; leaves a coded book on the scene

Mar 4, 2018, 10:15 am IST

PM Narendra Modi tops the list of most followed Indians on Twitter

Dec 5, 2017, 06:24 pm IST

Post Your Comments

© Copyright 2019, All Rights Reserved.
Back to top button
Close