Lok Sabha Polls 2019 : Sunny Deol joins BJP, likely to contest from Punjab

Bollywood actor Sunny Deol joined the BJP on Tuesday in the presence of Union Ministers Nirmala Sitharam and Piyush Goyal. He is likely to be fielded from Punjab’s Gurdaspur comstituency.

Sunny Deol had met with Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) president Amit Shah at Pune airport on April 19, giving rise to speculations of his entry into politics. The BJP has formed an alliance with the Shiromani Akali Dal in the state, fighting three parliamentary seats from Amritsar, Gurdaspur and Hoshiarpur.

The 62-year-old actor’s father Dharmendra had represented the BJP and contested the 2004 Lok Sabha elections from Rajasthan’s Bikaner and emerged victorious. Sunny Deol’s step-mother and actor Hema Malini represents Mathura for the BJP and has been active in politics.