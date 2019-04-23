Lok Sabha Polls 2019 : This election not ordinary, will decide fate of Nation, Says Sonia Gandhi

Congress candidate from Raebareli Sonia Gandhi Monday said the 2019 Lok Sabha elections are not “ordinary” as they will decide who will rule the country — those who “destroyed” the Constitution or those who want to preserve its sanctity.

Addressing party workers at the Bhuyemau guest house in Raebareli, she said the Congress will continue to fight to defend the “buniyaadi usool” (founding principles) of the Constitution.

“…Elections have happened a number of times, but this election is not an ordinary one. It will decide whether the rule of those who destroyed the Constitution will prevail or that of those who want to preserve its samman (sanctity). It has to be decided that, whether those destroying the society will govern, or those who take the country on the right track will get the reins of power,” Mrs Gandhi said.

Hitting out at Prime Minister Narendra Modi, the veteran Congress leader said the country has never seen “such an irresponsible prime minister”.

“We had understood the ‘dayitvabodh’ (sense of responsibility) of the prime minister, when he had said he will pack his bags and move on (hamara kya hai, hum to apna jhola uthakar chal denge). This type of irresponsible prime minister the country has never seen before,” she said.

“To those who had destroyed everything and then shrugged off, I would like to say each and every person of the Congress will continue to fight to defend the founding principles (buniyadi usool) until their last breath,” Mrs Gandhi said.