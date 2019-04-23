Lok Sabha Polls 2019 : Vote BJP or Congress, not Mahagathbandhan,says Naseemuddin Siddiqui

Congress leader Naseemuddin Siddiqui cautioned voters against voting for the SP-BSP-RLD alliance (Mahagathbandhan) saying that they should either vote for BJP or for the Congress candidate Ratna Singh.

“I am not taking the name of any caste as all are wise enough, I am saying this to those who oppose BJP. Either give your vote to Ratna Singh or to BJP. Voting somebody else means selling yourself. Now only tickets are being sold, later on you will get sold too,” said Siddiqui.

In a scathing attack on BSP chief Mayawati, he said that her party has increased the price of its ticket after the ‘Mahagathbandhan’ was formed.

“I know Mayawati more than she knows herself. When there was no ‘mahagathbandhan’, party tickets were sold at 5-10 crore but post alliance the tickets were sold at 25-30 crore. We are being sold,” said Siddiqui.

Naseemuddin Siddiqui, who was earlier in BSP, became MLA in 1991 and was also a minister in Mayawati’s cabinet. Mayawati, however, expelled him from the party in 2017 for what she called “anti-party” activities.