In the stock market, the domestic benchmark indices BSE Sensex and NSE Nifty ended lower today. BSE Sensex slipped down 80.30 points, or 0.21%, to close at 38,564.88. The broader NSE Nifty was down 18.50 points, or 0.16%, at 11,575.95.

In the Nifty, the top losers were Maruti Suzuki, Yes Bank, Tata Steel, IndusInd Bank and Hero Motocorp, while gainers include ONGC, Zee Entertainment, Sun Pharma, Bajaj Finance and Reliance Industries.