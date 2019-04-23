Former porn film actress Sunny Leone in a recent chat show opened up about how she ended up pursuing a career in the adult film industry. “It just happened. It’s not something I set out to do or a circumstance like, ‘Oh, I need to do this’, or someone forced me into that. It wasn’t anything like that at all,” she said.

According to Sunny, she decided to become a porn star based on what was best for her at that point in time. “I think that every single person does things in their life and make decisions that is best for them at that moment. I made decisions that were best for me at that moment in time. Have I evolved? Absolutely! Have I moved on? Absolutely!” she said.

A troll that read, “#SunnyLeone anticipated #pornban and wisely shifted her career. She replied to that hailing herself as , “I am a visionary. I made decisions that were best for me at that moment in time. Have I evolved? Absolutely. Have I moved on? Absolutely.” Trust Sunny to make hay while the sun shines! She’s a baller of a woman. Sunny even issued a collective thank you note to the trolls saying, “Thank you so much for trolling me. It feels amazing because I know how long you are spending on my page.”