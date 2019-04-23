Teeka Ram Meena Dismisses Complaints of Malfunctioning EVMs

There are reports of Electronic Voting Machine malfunctioning at many parts of Kerala and the voters are getting furious over this. Many Voters who came at Ernakulam Marine Drive St Marys School have left without voting. Replacement machines were bought soon but even that failed to function.

One of the complaints that grabbed the attention was from booth number 151(Chovara) in Kovalam where Congress workers complained that if they voted for Congress, the vote actually went to BJP. Congress workers have been raising allegations of BJP trying to hack the EVM but Chief Electoral Officer Teeka Ram Meena has dismissed the allegations as baseless.

“The returning officers have taken appropriate action on the complaint. The humidity levels have gone up and that may have affected the machines” he said.

Earlier, the district collector Vasuki had dismissed the allegation as baseless.”It is technically impossible for a vote to be cast to a different candidate when you press the button next to your candidate. This has been tested and confirmed. The polling is progressing smoothly” she said.