(WATCH)Youth Praises P.M Modi, Congress Leader Digvijaya Singh Stunned

Apr 23, 2019, 06:38 am IST
Congress leader and former Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Digvijaya Singh found himself in a tough spot after a youth, whom he expected to criticise P.M Modi just went the other way, heaping praises on him.

The incident happened at an election rally at Eint Khedi village here when a youth encouraged on stage to share his experience on whether he got the Rs 15 lakh as ‘promised’ by Modi. Digvijay pointed to a youth and asked him to come up on the dais to speak about whether he had received the money.

The youth walked up to the stage, took the mic and to the Congress leader’s surprise said: “PM Modi did surgical strikes and killed terrorists.”

Digvijay Singh was taken aback by the reply, but soon gathered his wits and shoved the youth away from the microphone. Party workers pushed away from the youth from the stage.

