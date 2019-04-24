4.9 Magnitude Earthquake strikes in Nepal

An earthquake of magnitude 4.9 hit Nepal in early morning hours on Wednesday. No casualty or any property damage has been reported so far. According to the Indian Metrological Department, the earthquake occurred on 06:14:33 am at the Latitude 27.7 North and Longitude 85.1 E, at the depth of 10 Km. However, the National Emergency Operation Centre, Nepal, two more earthquakes were reported in brief span of 20 minutes, which were of magnitudes of 5.2 and 4.3. The epicentre of these earthquake was in Naubise in Dhading District. So far, three earthquakes have occurred in Nepal in last one hour at 6:14, 6:29 and 6:40 am respectively.

The early morning hours have seen tremors in this Himalyan region. A strong 6.1-magnitude earthquake struck Arunachal Pradesh early Wednesday, the US Geological Survey said. The epicentre of the shallow quake was about 40 kilometres (25 miles) southeast of Along, and 180 kilometres southwest of the state capital Itanagar. It struck at 1.45 am. Arunachal Pradesh is least densely populated state, but is still home to more than 1.2 million people, according to the state government’s website. China’s official state news agency Xinhua said the quake was felt in Tibet also.