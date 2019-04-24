Latest NewsIndiaNEWS

AAP’s manifesto would be released by Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal on tomorrow

Apr 24, 2019, 08:56 pm IST
The Delhi Cm Aravind Kejriwal would release the Party Manifesto on Thursday based on the agenda of granting full statehood to the capital nation.

The manifesto would be released in the presence of the Senior party leaders and all the seven candidates who are contesting for Delhi Ticket.

Sources said the manifesto would link different issues, including employment, higher education, and women safety, that Delhi faces because of not having the status of full statehood.

Delhi goes to poll on May 12 and the results would be announced on May 23.

