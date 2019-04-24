KeralaLatest News

Election Officer Cannot Resist a Selfie With Actress Manju Warrier, Gets in to Trouble

Apr 24, 2019, 06:18 pm IST
An election officer appears to have landed himself in trouble after he posed for a selfie with actress Manju Warrier when she came to vote. It was in a booth in Thrissur that the lady superstar had come to cast her votes and the officer seemed to have made a request to the actress which was instantly granted.

About 4 officers in the booth celebrated the election with selfies, but social media soon pounced on the issue and found fault with the action of the officers. People have found their acts frustrating as there were many complaints raised from many parts of the state that the polling progressed slow.

