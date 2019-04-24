Lok Sabha Polls 2019: Denied ticket, BJP leader joins Congress

Sitting Bharatiya Janata Party MP Udit Raj on Wednesday joined the Congress, reported ANI. This came a day after the BJP gave his North West Delhi seat to singer Hans Raj Hans.

Raj had threatened to quit the party if he was denied a BJP ticket this time. Tuesday was the last day to file nominations for all Delhi seats, which vote on May 12. The BJP held back its announcement for the North West Delhi seat until the very last day.

Before the BJP finalised its North West Delhi candidate, Raj had tweeted to say that he hoped he would be given a seat and that the party would not drive him out. Earlier, Raj’s supporters had protested outside the BJP office. He had said he was unable to speak to party chief Amit Shah and Prime Minister Narendra Modi about his seat, though he had communicated with other senior party leaders.

“I am the best performer of the party among its Delhi MPs,” he had claimed. “Also, I am the only Dalit leader of the BJP who is known across the country. I don’t know why I am being treated like this. I am a disciplined BJP member, I am just asking for what is due to me.”

Raj had merged his Indian Justice Party with the BJP, and contested the 2014 Lok Sabha elections from North West Delhi. “I merged my party in the BJP, crores of my supporters are worried over my ticket,” he said. “My name has not been declared from the North West Delhi seat yet. My supporters have decided to wait till 4 pm today [Tuesday].”