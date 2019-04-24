Madras High Court lifts ban on video mobile application “TikTok” on this condition

The Madras The High Court’s Madurai Bench has lifted the ban on video mobile application T”ikTok” under certain conditions.

Deciding the case filed by advocate Muthukumar, the bench vacated its order to ban the app under the condition that videos with sexual flavors will not be uploaded on it. If the application fails the contempt of court proceedings would begin.

The mobile application owned by the Chinese company Byte Dance has been put under restriction according to the case filed by the advocate Muthukumar. The same has resulted in restricted telecasting of videos taken using the app.

The high court had passed an interim order banning the app citing inappropriate and pornographic content.

Tamil Nadu’s Information Technology Minister M. Manikandan had earlier said that the state would write to the Central government seeking a ban on the app in India.

According to the appeal filed by the Chinese company, the Supreme Court has asked the Madras HighCourt to decide the TickTok’s plea on or before April 24.

The apex court had refused to indulge in the case and to pass any order in the matter.