Rainstorm in South Africa; 51 dead and 1000 displaced

The South African authorities have reported that not less than 51 people were killed including two minors aged six and nine after a rainstorm lashed the provinces of Eastern Cape and KwaZulu-Natal here.

Numerous have been wounded and 1000 have been displaced according to the reports asserted by South African President Cyril Ramaphosa.

“We want to commend rescue services at all levels of government for their rapid response. Resources have been mobilized and our teams on the ground have saved lives. More than 1000 people have been displaced and the government is providing shelter and support to those in need,” he tweeted

The city of the Durban was the most affected area according to the reports.