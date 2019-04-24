Latest NewsIndia

South superstar Thala Ajith gets reprimanded for breaking the queue : Watch Video

Apr 24, 2019, 11:05 am IST
The Tamil Nadu Lok Sabha Elections were held recently. Amidst the many citizens who have been standing in the voting line, Thala Ajith too came in to submit his vote along with his actress-wife Shalini. But what the actor didn’t expect was the way he would be reprimanded for breaking the line.

In a video that has taken social media by a storm, Thala Ajith is seen breaking the queue during the voting session. This didn’t go down well with a few others who were waiting in line for the same. One of the ladies present there, reprimanded the South superstar and was seen shouting at him in the said video. On the other hand, trollers on these platforms are also calling out the actor for doing the same. Here’s a glimpse of the video:

