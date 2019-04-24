Terrorist Who Came From Pakistan Two Years Ago, Arrested

A Pakistani terrorist who had been in India, operating in Srinagar for the last two years and wanted to bring back militancy in Jammu and Kashmir’s Baramulla district has been arrested, as per the version given by the security forces.

It was on July 2017 that Mohammad Waqar Ahmed, a Lashkar-e-Taiba operative crossed the borders and reached India, said Police sources.

He is a resident of Mohalla Miana, Mianwai, in Pakistan’s Punjab, Senior Superintendent of Police Abdul Qayoom said. He was trained in Muzaffarabad in Pakistan-occupied Kashmir.

Police said that Waqar was told at Pakistan that the Muslims in India are not allowed to offer Namaz in Kashmir and are being persecuted, their houses are being destroyed.

The police said he was an example of how young people in Pakistan are being manipulated to join terrorism. Waqar has admitted that he found the conditions in the state to be nothing like what he had been told.

The police learned vital information from him on how terrorists are trained and pushed across the border from Pakistan to carry out attacks. Waqar, however, had not carried out any attacks so far, they said.

“He was also trained for one month at the house of Zaki-ur-Rehman Lakhvi (of LeT) in Rawalpindi and he met Lakhvi twice during that period,” Senior Superintendent Qayoom said.