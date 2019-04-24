Latest NewsInternational

U.S. to end all waivers on imports of Iranian oil

Apr 24, 2019, 02:48 am IST
Less than a minute

The US government has decided to end exemptions from sanctions for countries still buying oil from Iran. In a statement, White House said that five countries – India, China, Japan, South Korea and Turkey will no longer be exempt from US sanctions if they continue to import oil from Iran after their waivers end on May 2.

After the announcement, US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo told reporters that there are no oil waivers that extend beyond that period, adding that there will be no grace period for those economies to comply. Iran has denounced US sanctions on its oil sector as illegal.

Tags

Related Articles

UNSC blacklists Osama bin Laden’s son Hamza

Mar 2, 2019, 01:10 pm IST

Oppo’s Announces 5G Phone with 48 Mp Camera and 10 X Zoom. Know All About It

Feb 25, 2019, 02:20 pm IST

Breaking News…!! PM Attack Congress..!!

Feb 7, 2018, 12:28 pm IST
watch-video-hyperloop-prototype-unveiled-authorities

Watch Video: Hyperloop prototype to be unveiled by authorities

Feb 22, 2018, 09:37 am IST

Post Your Comments

© Copyright 2019, All Rights Reserved.
Back to top button
Close