Amit Shah slaps opposition again

The BJP president Amit Shah has claimed that the Opposition leaders cannot take care of the nation’s security. Amith shah was addressing a rally in the Ghazipur constituency of UP.

He has also asserted that the Bahujan Samaj Party president Mayawati and her Samajwadi Party and Congress counterparts. Akhilesh Yadav and Rahul Gandhi were upset with the Balakot air strikes.

These ‘mahamilavati’ people talk about the country. Akhilesh, Mayawati and the Congress cannot keep the country safe,” the BJP chief said. Shah said the BJP cannot do “ilu-ilu” with terrorists, an apparent reference to the popular short form of ‘I love you’. said Mr shah.

He said that the BIP cannot play with the security of the country.

“If a bullet is fired from Pakistan, a bomb will be sent from India… eent ka jawaab patthar se diya jayega asserted him.