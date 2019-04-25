Asian Boxing Championships: Amit Phangal, Kavinder, Simranjit enter finals

Six Indian boxers entered the finals of Asian Boxing Championships in Bangkok on Thursday. With this India look good to notch up its best-ever performance at the Championships.
Amit Panghal and Kavinder Singh Bisht remained on course for their second successive international gold medals this year. They were the most impressive on a day when Shiva Thapa’s unprecedented fourth successive semifinal appearance ended with a bronze.
Deepak Singh and Ashish Kumar joined Panghal and Bisht in the men’s finals, while Pooja Rani and Simranjit Kaur advanced to tomorrow’s summit clashes in the women’s draw.
