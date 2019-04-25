Latest NewsIndiaNEWS

Bodies of two minor girls found hanging from a tree

Apr 25, 2019, 05:18 pm IST
Less than a minute

 

Bodies of two minor girls have been found hanging from a tree in a village in Chitrakoot village in Madhyapradesh. According to police, the deaths in Kataiya Khadar village prima facie appear to be a case of suicide.

The SSP of Chitrakoot Manoj Jha has asserted that the cause of the death could not be ascertained correctly but seems to be a suicide like they hang themselves.

The bodies have been sent for Post -mortem.

The police officer said, “The girls used to work together. They left their home around 1 pm with ropes and were found hanging from the tree around 4 pm at the place which is around 500 meters away from the village.”

FUrther action will be taken after the post-mortem report according to the police.

Tags

Related Articles

182 madrasas taken over, 121 people detained in crackdown on banned groups: Pakistan

Mar 7, 2019, 03:35 pm IST

“Pinarayi Vijayan had Promised to Shelter Devaswom Board even if Donation from Hundial Takes a hit” Says Devasom Board President

Dec 17, 2018, 09:30 am IST

Meet the first Indian to finish world’s toughest cycling race !

Jul 9, 2017, 06:11 pm IST

Champions Trophy 2017: India beat New Zealand by 45 runs in warm-up game

May 28, 2017, 10:53 pm IST

Post Your Comments

© Copyright 2019, All Rights Reserved.
Back to top button
Close