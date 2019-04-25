Bodies of two minor girls found hanging from a tree

Bodies of two minor girls have been found hanging from a tree in a village in Chitrakoot village in Madhyapradesh. According to police, the deaths in Kataiya Khadar village prima facie appear to be a case of suicide.

The SSP of Chitrakoot Manoj Jha has asserted that the cause of the death could not be ascertained correctly but seems to be a suicide like they hang themselves.

The bodies have been sent for Post -mortem.

The police officer said, “The girls used to work together. They left their home around 1 pm with ropes and were found hanging from the tree around 4 pm at the place which is around 500 meters away from the village.”

FUrther action will be taken after the post-mortem report according to the police.