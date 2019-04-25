Historic decision; Indian Army starts recruiting “Women Jawans”

It was on January 2019 that the Defence Minister Nirmala Sitaraman has taken the historic decision to include women as jawans in the Military Police squad under the Indian Army. After three months, now the army has issued a formal advertisement, which hails application from the women to join as Soldier General Duty.

According to a tweet by Nirmala that posted in January 2019, “The women will be inducted in a graded manner to eventually comprise 20 percent of total Corps of Military Police of the Army.” she scribbled.

Reacting to the news, lawyer and military expert Navdeep Singh said that the official advertisement was a historic step that would open more avenues for women in armed forces.

Till now, women were being recruited in the Indian Army in officer ranks. The Army first inducted women in 1994. After that, more than two decades have passed and there was no further entry at any other level. This is the first time women are joining as jawans,” said Navdeep Singh

He also added that he is expecting the other two wings ( Navy and Airforce) to follow the same path.