Instagram passwords stored in readable form, Facebook admits

Apr 25, 2019, 03:33 pm IST
Millions of Instagram users had their passwords stored in unencrypted form. The same has been confirmed by the Facebook company.

“We discovered additional logs of Instagram passwords being stored in a readable format. We now estimate that this issue impacted millions of Instagram users,” Facebook said in a blog post.

The social media conglomerate has asserted that they will be notifying their users and their investigation has determined that these stored passwords were not internally abused or improperly accessed.

Facebook is Instagram’s Parent company. The same has revealed that they have stored the encrypted passwords of hundreds of users. The social network’s handling of user data has been a flashpoint for controversy since it admitted last year that Cambridge Analytica, a political consultancy, used an app that may have hijacked the private details of 87 million users.

Facebook has announced a series of moves to tighten handling of data which includes eliminating most of its data-sharing partnerships with outside companies.

The California firm reaches an estimated 2.7 billion people with its core social network, Instagram and messaging applications.

