J&K : 2 terrorists killed in encounter with security forces

Two terrorists have been neutralised in the exchange of fire with security forces in Bagender Mohalla of Bijbehara in South Kashmir’s Anantnag district. The encounter broke out after forces laid cordon and search operation in the area.

The Indian Army has gunned down 41 terrorists in Jammu and Kashmir since Pulwama attack which claimed lives of 40 CRPF personnel, said Indian Army Lieutenant General KJS Dhillon on Wednesday. Out of those killed, 25 terrorists belonged to Jaish-e-Mohammed and 13 of them were Pakistanis.

“We have targeted Jaish-e-Mohammed (JeM) leadership, the situation now is that no one is coming forward to take over the leadership of JeM in the valley. Even after Pakistan’s best efforts, we will continue to suppress Jaish, especially after Pulwama. Operations against the terrorists will continue with full vigor and we will not let terrorism rise up,” Lieutenant General Dhillon said.

Earlier, one terrorist has been gunned down on Friday in retaliation operation by the Indian Army after rebels open fired on a patrolling party of 38 Rashtriya Rifles (RR) at Watergam area of Rafiabad in Jammu and Kashmir’s Baramulla district. An under-barrel grenade launcher was fired towards the Army camp, followed by indiscriminate firing in Midoora hamlet of southern Tral township in Pulwama. The area has been cordoned off and a search operation is underway to nab the remaining terrorists who carried out the attack. The forces have also recovered arms and ammunition from the location. The gunfight was underway when the last reports came in.