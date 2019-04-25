Latest NewsIndia

J&K : 41 terrorists eliminated post-Pulwama terror attack,says Indian Army

Apr 25, 2019, 08:02 am IST
The Indian Army has eliminated 41 terrorists after the February 14 Pulwama attack, General Officer Commanding (GOC) of 15 Corps, Lt. Gen KJS Dhillon, said on Wednesday.

“This year, a total of 69 terrorists have been killed and 12 apprehended. Post Pulwama, 41 terrorists have been killed out of which 25 were from Jaish-E-Mohammad. Out of those 25, 13 were Pakistanis and 13 were A+ category militants,” Dhillon said, addressing a press conference along with Jammu and Kashmir Director General of Police (DGP) Dilbagh Singh.

Noting that the security forces have targeted the Jaish leadership, the corps commander said, “The situation now is that no one is coming forward to take over the leadership of JeM in the Valley. Even after Pakistan’s best efforts, we will continue to suppress JeM, especially after Pulwama.” Referring to the incident where militants killed a 13-year old boy in Hajin, Dhillon urged the Kashmiri people to question militants if what they did is “jihad” or “jihalat”. The GOC, 15 Corps also said that the operations against the militants will continue with full vigour.

