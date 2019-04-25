Latest NewsPolitics

Lok Sabha Polls 2019 : AAP releases election manifesto

Apr 25, 2019, 12:40 pm IST
The Aam Aadmi Party on Thursday, 25 April released their manifesto for the Lok Sabha polls. National convenor Arvind Kejriwal was present at the unveiling, along with other senior leaders.

The central theme of the manifesto will be full statehood for Delhi, reported IANS.
Sources told PTI that the manifesto would also raise different issues – such as employment, higher education and women’s safety – that Delhi faces due to not having full statehood.

The party’s manifesto is supposed to lay out the roadmap for how the AAP will take the agenda of statehood forward if elected to power. Addressing the media, AAP leader Gopal Rai had said each of the party’s seven candidates in Delhi will also have a separate constituency-based manifesto, IANS reported.

