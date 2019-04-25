Latest NewsPolitics

Lok Sabha Polls 2019 : BJP insulting 130crore voters by questioning opposition’s PM candidate,says Mayavati

Apr 25, 2019, 11:41 am IST
BSP chief Mayawati on Thursday slammed the BJP for repeatedly raising questions on the opposition’s choice of Prime Ministerial candidate and said the saffron party is insulting 130 crore people of the country.

“Why is BJP & co. repeatedly insulting masses by claiming that the opposition lack leadership for the post of Prime Minister? “‘Who after Nehru’ was the arrogant question asked earlier too. But people gave a befitting reply to all this nonsense and will surely give another one shortly,” the Bahujan Samaj Party supremo tweeted.She lamented the fact that Modi “is moving freely without care despite facing numerous serious allegations of Model Code of Conduct violation, thanks to the Election Commission.

“That’s why he has started crossing the limit so far (even where) respect for women is concerned. Haven’t BJP/RSS imposed a lajawab neta upon the country,” she said.Mayawati’s remarks came hours ahead Modi’s road show in Varanasi.

