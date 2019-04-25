Latest NewsPolitics

Lok Sabha Polls 2019 : People contesting only 40, 20 or 8 seats waiting for PM post,says PM Modi

Apr 25, 2019, 02:12 pm IST
In an apparent dig at regional satraps nursing prime ministerial ambitions, Narendra Modi on Thursday said that people who are contesting only 40, 20 or even eight seats are standing in the queue waiting for the post.

Attacking the Opposition and yet-to-be-declared PM candidate, Prime Minister Narendra Modi, in a rally in Bihar’s Darbhanga, said “those who are contesting only 40, 20 or even eight seats are standing in the queue waiting for their turn to become the Prime Minister.”

PM Modi went all guns blazing against the Opposition, saying the ‘Mahamilavat’ does not feel terrorism and national security is an important issue.

“Modi cannot fight terror on his own. The chowkidar needs your votes to win this fight,” he said.

Taking a dig at the opposition Modi on Wednesday had said, anybody whose party is contesting even 20-25 seats, wants to become the prime minister.

“Sab ghungroo bandhke taiyar ho gaye (everybody is decked up to take the hot seat),” he said, mocking them.

