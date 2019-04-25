Lok Sabha Polls 2019 : Sunset of Mamata Banerjee’s rule has come, says PM Modi

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday predicted that the ‘sunset’ of her rule in West Bengal has started. He asserted that the ‘countdown’ of Ms Banerjee’s present term in power would start after a month as her ‘throne’ has been shaken.

Mocking the West Ben-gal chief minister as a ‘st-icker’, Mr Modi underlined in an oblique reference to her name that Mamata stands for ‘goo-ns’ only while the masses are being subjected to her nirmamata (brutality).

This was the second time when he campaigned for the polls in the state for two consecutive days.

Mr Modi alleged at a BJP rally in Bolpur of Birbhum, ‘The reports of the first three phases of polling which have come have made it clear that Didi’s sun has started setting in West Bengal. Every nook and corner of the state is saying that the throne of the syndicate has been shaken. Didi has realised that the more the lotus blooms, the more trouble she’d create. The more her throne has been trembling, the more she and her goons are getting agitated.’

He claimed, ‘Whatever happened in West Bengal on Thursday is the result of this anger. If Didi has the strength of goonda-ism, we also have the power of democracy. I want to assure you that I will make Bengal free of Trinamul’s hooliganism. Exactly after one month, the election results will be out. On May 23 when the Modi Sarkar will come to power again, the countdown of the atrocious custodian of power will start in West Bengal too.’