Madrassa teacher arrested for sexually assaulting a 10-year-old boy

A Madrassa teacher was arrested by police for sexually abusing his student. The 10-year-old boy who expressed mental disorders after this has been admitted in the hospital. The boy on counselling revealed the sexual abuse he was facing for the last four months to the counsellors. The hospital administration informed this to Childline.

On investigation, the police booked the madrassa teacher of Ponnanni vattamkulam. The man has been abusing the boy for the last four months. The person who is also the imam of local muslim masjid was booked by police for for non-bailable offences: Section 354 (Assault or criminal force to woman with intent to outrage her modesty) of the Indian Penal Code, Section 7 (any act done with sexual intent, involving physical contact) and Section (punishment for the offence) of the POCSO Act.