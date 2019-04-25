Mamata wants to form helpless central govt to escape probe into chit fund scams,says PM Modi

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday accused Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee of conspiracy to form a ‘helpless government’ at the Centre to avoid investigation into the chit fund scams in the state.

“When we form the government after May 23, those who have looted the poor will be sent to their rightful place. Didi was thinking they will form helpless government in Delhi so that she could escape the investigation in the chit fund scam,” the Prime Minister said while addressing a rally here. “We will not leave anybody walking free who are involved in Narada, Saradha and Rose Valley scams,” he said.

Modi cleared his stand on the National Register of Citizens (NRC) and it will be rolled out in West Bengal to identify infiltrators. “When we will be voted to power again, we will identify the infiltrators through NRC so that the people of Bengal are not deprived of their rights,” he said. “She (Mamata), who used to cry in Parliament urging for the deportation of infiltrators from Bengal in 2005, is now shielding them. She has forgotten that the Chowkidar is alert and won’t let her succeed in her motives,” the Prime Minister said.