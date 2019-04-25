Man arrested for making “derogatory” video of Chief Minister on TikTok

The Telangana Police on Wednesday arrested a student from Andhra Pradesh for making and sharing online a “derogatory” video about Telangana Chief Minister K. Chandrashekhar Rao.

The 20-year-old undergraduate student from the neighbouring state had made the objectionable video using the TikTok app. Rachakonda police, one of the three police commissionerates which cover Hyderabad and its outskirts, arrested Thagaram Naveen, a native of Tiruvuru in Krishna district of Andhra Pradesh.

The man was charged with promoting enmity between different groups under section the Indian Penal Code and the Information Technology Act. Police also seized two smart phones from the accused.

“It is a case of promoting enmity between the people of Andhra Pradesh and Telangana by making a video and using derogatory language against the Chief Minister and the people of Telangana,” said Rachakonda Police Commissioner Mahesh M. Bhagwat.

The video was made and uploaded on social media on April 14.