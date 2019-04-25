Nine Pakistani nationals arrested in connection with Sri Lanka blasts

The Sri Lankan police have reportedly arrested nine Pakistani nationals in connection with the Easter Sunday suicide bombings that left 359 people dead besides hundreds injured. According to initial reports, the arrested Pakistani nationals are suspected to be involved in the suicide bombings. 16 more suspects were detained on Thursday, taking the number detained since the terror attack to at least 76.

At least 18 suspects were taken into custody on Wednesday as security operations continued, Police Spokesperson Ruwan Gunasekara said. The Islamic State or ISIS terror group on Tuesday claimed responsibility for the attacks.