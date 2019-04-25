Latest NewsInternational

Nine Pakistani nationals arrested in connection with Sri Lanka blasts

Apr 25, 2019, 02:46 pm IST
Less than a minute

The Sri Lankan police have reportedly arrested nine Pakistani nationals in connection with the Easter Sunday suicide bombings that left 359 people dead besides hundreds injured. According to initial reports, the arrested Pakistani nationals are suspected to be involved in the suicide bombings. 16 more suspects were detained on Thursday, taking the number detained since the terror attack to at least 76.

At least 18 suspects were taken into custody on Wednesday as security operations continued, Police Spokesperson Ruwan Gunasekara said. The Islamic State or ISIS terror group on Tuesday claimed responsibility for the attacks.

Tags

Related Articles

Ramesh Chennithala and Congress Party Stunned As Major Congress Leader Moves to BJP

Oct 26, 2018, 05:33 pm IST
North Korean leader visit South Korean President

North Korean President Visits South Korea. What you need to know

Apr 27, 2018, 01:45 pm IST
Arun Jaitley

India capable of operation similar to U.S. action against Binladan : Arun Jaitley

Feb 28, 2019, 06:27 am IST

Government plans to rank orphanages across the country

Nov 16, 2017, 07:56 am IST

Post Your Comments

© Copyright 2019, All Rights Reserved.
Back to top button
Close