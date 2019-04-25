Latest NewsNEWSInternational

Sri Lanka bans drones and unmanned aircraft following the massive Easter Sunday bombings

Apr 25, 2019, 01:00 pm IST
The Sri Lankan government has banned the use of drones and unmanned aircraft following the massive Easter bombings. The massacre has resulted in the death of 350 people and injured more than 500 in the country’s worst terror attack.

The ban notice was issued by the Civil Aviation Authority and asserted that the ban will be effective until further notice.

The use of drones and unmanned aircraft has been temporarily banned within the Sri Lankan airspace, Colombo Gazette reported.

Over 75 people have been arrested in the case in connection with the issue.

Many of the arrested people have suspected links to the NTJ, the group blamed for the bombings. However, the NTJ has not claimed responsibility for the attacks.

The Islamic state has claimed the responsibility for the attacks after identifying the suicide bombers who carried the bombs

