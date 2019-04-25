Sri Lanka Blasts : Another blast reported in Pugoda Town

Days after a string of explosions that claimed over 300 lives in Sri Lanka, another blast has been reported. The explosion reported in Pugoda town, 40 km east of Sri Lankan capital Colombo. No injuries were reported.
