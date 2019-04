In the stock market, the domestic benchmark indices BSE Sensex and NSE Nifty fell down. The BSE Sensex fell 323.82 points, or 0.83%, to end at 38,730.86, while NSE Nifty finished 84.35 points or 0.72% lower from the previous close.

The top gainers in the market were UntraTech Cement, Grasim, Dr Reddy’s, Bharti Airtel and BPCL. While, Bharti Infratel, Tata Steel, Vedanta, Maruti Suzuki and Hindalco were the top losers.