The State Government sought opinion of tantris over the entry of “men wearing shirt inside temple”

Apr 25, 2019, 04:02 pm IST
The state government has now sought the opinion of the tantris over the entry of men inside the temple wearing shirts. The appeal for this was earlier filed with the Thrissur Devaswom board by a Thrissur native K G Abilash.

The appeal was registered two months ago.

After the appeal, the government has handed over the issue to the Devaswom Boards of Travancore, Kochi, Malabar and Guruvayur. The report will be submitted on behalf of tantris opinion over the matter.

In many of the temples in the state, men are restricted to enter the temple and nalambalam wearing shirts.

“The opinion of temple authorities of area unit is that it is not right to change the temple customs. Temples are not public places. A temple becomes temple only when it comprises of restrictions, customs and beliefs. So, we expect no one will compel on the matter,” said Jayanarayanan who is the area secretary of Akhila Kerala Tantri Samajam.

However, the notification will be based on the letter of government.

