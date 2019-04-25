This Lok Sabha election will see the end of those who chant “Namo, Namo” says Mayawati

The former UP chief minister and the BSP supremo Mayawati has asserted that this Lok Sabha election will see the end of those who chant “Namo, Namo”.

She was addressing a joint rally with the chief Aklilesh Yadav.

This election will see the end of those chanting ‘Namo, Namo’,” she said at the rally

She also said the people that when Congress was in power, it did not give Bharat Ratna to BR Ambedkar. She alleged that the BJP government has gave poor service to the poor, the downtrodden, the youth and the farmers. “Chowkidari ki nataak baazi nahin chalegi,” she said in reference to Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

The BSP supremo made a fervent appeal to the voters to re-elect SP candidate Dimple Yadav by pressing the ‘Cycle’ button.