Thunderstorm warning issued in parts of Kerala; Yellow alert issued in these districts

Yellow alert has been declared in four districts in Kerala. The places under caution are Ernakulam, Malappuram, Idukki, and Thrissur.

Strict caution report has been given to the residents of a coastal area as there are chances of the thunder storm.

The reports related to the weather change has been confirmed and reported by the Weather and Forecasting Department.

It advised people those who are engaged in works near the coastal area to bring a pause to their works temporarily until the next notice