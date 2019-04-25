Triumph launches Speed Twin Motorcycle in India : Prices and Features

Triumph Motorcycles India on Wednesday officially launched the all-new Triumph Speed Twins in the Indian market. Launched at Rs 9.46 Lakh (ex-showroom), the latest performance icon is a reincarnation of the original 1938 marque, which was world’s first successful parallel twin engine. The 2019 Speed Twin from the house of iconic British Premium motorcycling major carries the legacy of 1938 legendary Street Twin as far as the contemporary custom style is concerned.

The company has specifically updated the 1200cc high power 8 valve, parallel twin Bonneville engine for the new Speed Twin. The British motorcycle brand has added new magnesium cam cover, revised clutch assembly and new mass optimised engine covers that has resulted in weight reduction of 2.5 kgs than the one seen on Thruxton R. The 1200cc Bonneville twin engine is tuned to make 97 PS of max power @ 6,750 rpm with peak torque of 112 Nm @ 4950 rpm. The engine is mated to a 6-speed gearbox.

For suspension, there is telescopic forks at the front and twin shocks at the rear. In terms of electronics, the 2019 Triumph Speed Twin sports traction control, ride-by-wire throttle and dual-channel ABS along with three riding modes- Road, Rain and Sport.