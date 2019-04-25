“When somebody tries to clean up the system, he is killed or maligned” says Justice Arun Mishra

Arun Mishra The Supreme Court Judge has said that the rich and powerful people who thought they could blackmail the court into submission but little did they know that they were playing with fire.

He has asserted his opinion after the one hour hearing of the affidavit filed by lawyer Utsav Singh Bains which claimed the presence of a powerful lobby of fixers against the CJI.

Mr. Bains said he was approached by a person called ‘Ajay’, who enticed him with money.

This country must know the truth. The Supreme Court cannot be run by money power or political power. When somebody tries to clean up the system, he is killed or maligned. This will stop,” Justice Mishra said

The Bench will reassemble at 3 pm to pass orders