Latest NewsIndiaNEWS

“When somebody tries to clean up the system, he is killed or maligned” says Justice Arun Mishra

Apr 25, 2019, 01:17 pm IST
Less than a minute

 

Arun Mishra The Supreme Court Judge has said that the rich and powerful people who thought they could blackmail the court into submission but little did they know that they were playing with fire.

He has asserted his opinion after the one hour hearing of the affidavit filed by lawyer Utsav Singh Bains which claimed the presence of a powerful lobby of fixers against the CJI.

Mr. Bains said he was approached by a person called ‘Ajay’, who enticed him with money.

This country must know the truth. The Supreme Court cannot be run by money power or political power. When somebody tries to clean up the system, he is killed or maligned. This will stop,” Justice Mishra said

The Bench will reassemble at 3 pm to pass orders

Tags

Related Articles

Kadakampally instructs to restore a dalit priest to duty

Nov 22, 2018, 05:31 pm IST

Saudi king names son Mohammed bin Salman as crown prince

Jun 21, 2017, 10:56 am IST

Reliance Communications have only just 19 crore in bank

Nov 7, 2018, 10:52 am IST
teacher

Teacher suspended by CM for demanding transfer

Jun 29, 2018, 12:03 pm IST

Post Your Comments

© Copyright 2019, All Rights Reserved.
Back to top button
Close